Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 2,439 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,108.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,113.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,018.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $856.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

