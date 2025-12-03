Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 19th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.73.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
