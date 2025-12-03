Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 19th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.