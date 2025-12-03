Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 168.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Vivos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 351.28%. Research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
