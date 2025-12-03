River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,938 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,216,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6%

ACN stock opened at $261.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.41. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.