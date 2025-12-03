Sands Capital Management LLC Has $118.65 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,771 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $118,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $147,994,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $155,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after purchasing an additional 960,603 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 957.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,091,000 after purchasing an additional 478,942 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.35 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

