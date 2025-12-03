Sands Capital Management LLC Has $965.22 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,928,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498,572 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $965,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,533,000 after buying an additional 270,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $541,462,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.1%

NET stock opened at $201.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.18. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total value of $10,231,642.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,221. This trade represents a 70.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at $26,697,031.48. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 638,528 shares of company stock valued at $133,985,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

