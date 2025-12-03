Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 98.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,483 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,847,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.31.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $259.87 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.58.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $11,318,499.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,808.60. This represents a 58.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 211,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,799 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

