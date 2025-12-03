Sands Capital Management LLC Has $411.67 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,494 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $411,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. The trade was a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 109,274 shares of company stock worth $60,905,626 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.28.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1%

ISRG stock opened at $567.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.70. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

