Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $408.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $404.27 and a 12-month high of $486.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

