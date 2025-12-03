Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stake Lifted by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 0.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,465,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the sale, the director owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Argus set a $540.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $454.97 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $469.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.