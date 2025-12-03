Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $2,884,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $601.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $590.20 and a 200-day moving average of $572.86. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Glj Research lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

