Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Invests $5.20 Million in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Danaher makes up approximately 2.3% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $226.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.77. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

