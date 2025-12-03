Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.33% of Onto Innovation worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONTO opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

