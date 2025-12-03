Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV Shares Sold by Luminist Capital LLC

Luminist Capital LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises about 5.7% of Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Luminist Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

