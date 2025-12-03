Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV Shares Sold by Luminist Capital LLC

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2025

Luminist Capital LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOVFree Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises about 5.7% of Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Luminist Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November (BATS:PNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.