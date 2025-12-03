Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Acquires 2,300 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 3.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,673 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.52.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

