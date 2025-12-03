Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $5.72. Savara shares last traded at $5.9150, with a volume of 783,862 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SVRA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Savara Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F m Investments LLC lifted its position in Savara by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 314,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 91,830 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 17.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 14.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,534,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 444,155 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 17,600,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,164 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Savara by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 371,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

