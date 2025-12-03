Systematic Financial Management LP Has $19.31 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,344 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.86% of Newmark Group worth $19,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.3%

NMRK stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $863.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

