Systematic Financial Management LP Has $14.30 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $142.11.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.