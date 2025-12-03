Luminist Capital LLC Buys Shares of 58,553 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Luminist Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SPMD opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

