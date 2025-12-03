Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,314,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,708,503,000 after acquiring an additional 123,993 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.8% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0%

META opened at $647.10 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $678.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $706.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,007,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

