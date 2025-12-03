XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 207.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 141.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

