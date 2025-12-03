XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,300,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,736,976,000 after buying an additional 350,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,511,698,000 after buying an additional 345,798 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Weiss Ratings lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

