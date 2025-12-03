XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UL Solutions by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 122.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

UL Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE ULS opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.92.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

About UL Solutions

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

