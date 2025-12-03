25,571 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Thermon Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THR opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $131.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on THR. Wall Street Zen raised Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

