XTX Topco Ltd Has $665,000 Holdings in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,267,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,516,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in NetEase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,803,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,553,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in NetEase by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,668,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 111.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 54.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,977,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 697,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.27. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

