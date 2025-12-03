XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 111.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $129.10.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,311,480.54. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $130.00 price target on Visteon in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

