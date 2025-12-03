XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 21,631 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 317.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Liquidity Services worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $73,554.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,583.08. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $148,312.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,226.90. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,565 shares of company stock valued at $805,056. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Liquidity Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

