XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 443,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,885,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $257.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -402.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

