XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 34,333 Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingram Micro by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ingram Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 36.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of Ingram Micro stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $24.81.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.57%.Ingram Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ingram Micro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Ingram Micro Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

