VestGen Advisors LLC Invests $707,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,254 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after purchasing an additional 920,618 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,795,000 after purchasing an additional 865,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $55,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.4%

MKC opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $2,517,963.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

