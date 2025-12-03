ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.95. ANA shares last traded at $3.8450, with a volume of 725 shares traded.

ANA Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. ANA had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

