Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $123.47 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,004.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.00631577 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00010109 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00433065 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00091810 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00361503 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00014954 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 48,525,029,348 coins and its circulating supply is 47,756,117,559 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
