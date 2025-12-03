Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $123.47 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,004.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.00631577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.00433065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00091810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00361503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00014954 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 48,525,029,348 coins and its circulating supply is 47,756,117,559 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

