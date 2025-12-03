UPCX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $464.13 Thousand (UPC)

UPCX (UPC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One UPCX token can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UPCX has a total market capitalization of $109.98 million and approximately $464.13 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UPCX has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Profile

UPCX launched on August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 97,505,870.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 1.25322702 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $465,299.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UPCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UPCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

