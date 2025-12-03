Gaimin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $661.23 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 94,992,923,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,442,795,574 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. Gaimin’s official message board is gaimin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 94,992,923,682 with 48,442,795,574 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00002963 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $577,805.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

