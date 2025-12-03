PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Volume Tops $219.25 Thousand

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $219.25 thousand worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,833,217 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 542,833,217.26 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.00463111 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $218,255.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

