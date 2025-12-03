Virtuals Protocol Price Hits $0.95 (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Virtuals Protocol has a total market cap of $948.04 million and approximately $167.83 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,082,020.59341228 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.98161112 USD and is up 17.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 703 active market(s) with $157,519,999.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

