Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $596.26 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.75 or 0.03304953 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00006488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00002552 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,938,762,501 coins and its circulating supply is 7,477,782,501 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

