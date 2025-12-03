Rep. Virginia Foxx Purchases Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). In a filing disclosed on December 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alliance Resource Partners stock on November 17th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 9/25/2025.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.03 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 127.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARLP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Orion Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 494,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210,644 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.