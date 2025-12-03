Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $377,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

