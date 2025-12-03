OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Shares in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Primoris Services by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.45. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,031.26. The trade was a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,260. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock worth $2,869,099. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Research lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primoris Services from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

