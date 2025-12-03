PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.8% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,403,000 after buying an additional 152,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of MNST opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $76.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

