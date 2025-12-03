Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New $968,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 45.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 127,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,073,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 174,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

