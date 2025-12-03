Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 23,366 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Portfolio Design Labs LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 163,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $148.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 105.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

