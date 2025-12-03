Stanley Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 2.2% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 53.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Global Payments by 5.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of GPN stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

