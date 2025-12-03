Stanley Capital Management LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 3.0% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69,772 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 85.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -89.57, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

