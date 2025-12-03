SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Bought by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 187,833 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

