Plan Group Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Plan Group Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $387.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.06. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $238.73 and a 52 week high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.