Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Sold by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,610,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,332,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after buying an additional 1,231,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

