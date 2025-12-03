Sands Capital Alternatives LLC Has $51.98 Million Holdings in Beta Bionics, Inc. $BBNX

Sands Capital Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,331 shares during the quarter. Beta Bionics accounts for about 10.2% of Sands Capital Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Beta Bionics worth $51,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,346,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,990,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,337,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,799,000.

BBNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beta Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beta Bionics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

In other news, Director Adam Lezack sold 1,406 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $37,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,427.67. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hopman sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $234,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,215 shares in the company, valued at $641,780.40. The trade was a 26.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,141 shares of company stock worth $868,314 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Beta Bionics stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

