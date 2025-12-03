Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 38,365 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Plan Group Financial LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

